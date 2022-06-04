Monkeypox cases rise to 21 in US

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of monkeypox virus cases in the U.S. has surpassed 20, News.Az reports citing Fox News.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are now 21 confirmed monkeypox/orthopoxvirus cases.

Agency data shows that there are now four cases each in California and New York, three in Florida, two each in Colorado and Utah and just one in Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington state.

One of the Florida cases listed but was also included in the U.K. case counts because the individual was tested while abroad there.

On Thursday, health officials in multiple cities across the country reported suspected monkeypox cases.

News.Az