Montenegrin Foreign Minister visiting Azerbaijan

Montenegrin Foreign Minister Srdjan Darmanovic is visiting Azerbaijan on November 1-2, 2017.

During the visit Minister of Foreign Affairs Srdjan Darmanovic is expected to meet with Elmar Mammadyarov and other officials.

Media representatives intending to attend a joint press conference after the meeting in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are asked to come to the Foreign Ministry no later than 11:00 on 2 November.

In order to participate in the press conference, media representatives must submit their ID cards and foreign media representatives should submit accreditation cards issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

