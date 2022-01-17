Montenegrin parliament speaker pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by President of the Parliament of Montenegro Aleksa Bečić has visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath and flowers at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

The delegation then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity, put flowers at their graves, and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The guests also enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as they were informed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment works in the capital of Azerbaijan.

News.Az