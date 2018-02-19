Montenegrin president to attend 6th Global Baku Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Montenegro Filip Vujanovic will visit Azerbaijan to take part in the 6th Global Baku Forum due on March 16-17, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told AzVision.az.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center in partnership with the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, the 6th Global Baku Forum will bring together presidents, former heads of state and governments, prominent politicians and public figures.

The Montenegrin leader is scheduled to address the forum which will focus on “Bridging Gaps to create Inclusive Societies”

Vujanovic will also deliver a speech at a panel session on China’s foreign policy to be held as part of the forum.

