Montenegro affirms keenness to cooperate with Azerbaijan on renewable energy

“Montenegro is keen to cooperate with Azerbaijan in the field of renewable energy, “ said executive director of Montenegrin Adriatic Capital Marko Vujovic as he

Vujovic highlighted the current state of the alternative and renewable energy sector, the company`s activity and projects. He said that Adriatic Capital provides consulting, investment and asset management services related to prime investment opportunities in Montenegro, with a focus on tourism, real estate, energy, and other related industries. Vujovic noted that Adriatic Capital is interested in joint projects on the use of wind and solar energy in Azerbaijan.

Soltanov highlighted the activity of solar and wind power stations in Azerbaijan as well as industry-related investment opportunities.

The sides also discussed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the development of renewable energy and future cooperation prospects.

News.Az

