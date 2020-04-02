Yandex metrika counter

Montenegro MFA comments on so-called elections in occupied Azerbaijani lands

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro has commented on the "presidential and parliamentary elections" on March 31 in Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia.

"The so-called "elections" in Nagorno-Karabakh don’t serve that goal, nor can prejudice the determination of the future status of Nagorno-Karabakh, or the outcome of the ongoing negotiation process, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro said in a statement," the ministry said in a statement. 

The statement reiterated Montenegro’s firm support to the OSCE Minsk Group and its Co-Chairs efforts to bring about progress beyond the status quo and substantive negotiations towards comprehensive and sustainable peace.

News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

