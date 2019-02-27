Montenegro president to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Montenegro President Milo Dukanovic will visit Baku, Azerbaijan, in March, Trend reports on Feb. 27.

Dukanovic will take part in the 7th Global Baku Forum on March 14-16, to be organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

Dukanovic will give a speech at the forum and hold a series of meetings.

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center closely cooperates with all the Balkan countries, including Montenegro. The former president of this country, Filip Vujanovic, is a member of the Board of the Center, and participated in the 4th and 5th Global Baku Forum.

Meanwhile, 450 guests from more than 70 countries are expected to attend the 7th Global Baku Forum. The theme of the forum this year will be "New Global Foreign Policy".

News.Az

