Montenegro starts begins to freeze real estate owned by Russian citizens

Montenegro has begun to freeze real estate owned by Russian citizens, according to a corresponding document published on the government’s website on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Interior Minister of Montenegro Filip Adzic said that on June 10 that 44 real estate facilities owned by Russian citizens will be frozen in the country as part of the sanctions imposed on Russia over the ongoing war with Ukraine.

Montenegro joined the European Union’s anti-Russian sanctions on March 1. After a summit of the NATO member nations, the country’s president, Milo Dukanovic declared solidarity with Ukraine.

