Monument to great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadeddin Nasimi unveiled in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

A monument to great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadeddin Nasimi has been unveiled in the atrium of the All-Russian State Foreign Literature Library named after M.I.Rudomino in Moscow, Russia. The monument was opened with organizational support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, AZERTAC reported.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, Deputy Minister of Culture of Russia Pavel Stepanov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu and Director General of the All-Russian State Foreign Literature Library Mikhail Shepel attended the opening ceremony. The event was organized as part of the series of events dedicated to the 650th anniversary of Nasimi.

Author of the monument is academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, sculptor Aydin Zeynalov.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation also erected a monument to Azerbaijan’s eminent writer and philosopher Mirza Fatali Akhundov in the atrium of the All-Russian State Foreign Literature Library in 2012.

x x x

The same day, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva met with members of the Azerbaijani Youth Organization of Russia (AYOR) in the Botanical Garden of Moscow State University named after M.V. Lomonosov. The event featured "Pomegranate” painting exhibition. Two pomegranate saplings were presented to the Botanical Garden.

The event continued with a concert program.

News.Az

News.Az