Monument to Nizami Ganjavi to be erected in Ukraine

A park named after great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi is planned to be created in Ukraine's second largest city of Kharkiv where a monument to him will be erected.

A preliminary agreement was reached at a meeting between mayor of Kharkiv Hennadiy Kernes and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine Azer Khudiyev. Khudiyev emphasized that the embassy was interested in the opening of an Azerbaijan-related park.

“Azerbaijan and Ukraine are successfully implementing joint projects in all areas, including in the cultural field. Cooperation between the regions of both countries should be strengthened,” the ambassador added.

News.Az