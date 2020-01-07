Monument to Nizami Ganjavi to be erected in Ukraine’s Kharkiv in 2020

According to the Embassy, necessary documentation is now being finalized. The park will be created in the downtown area. It is also planned to hold Days of Azerbaijani Culture in Ukraine this year.

The statues of Muslim Magomayev and Imadaddin Nasimi have also been erected in Ukraine over the past two years.

