Moody’s: Azerbaijani economy to grow 1.8% in 2018

The Moody’s Investors Service international ratings agency has forecasted the Azerbaijani economy to grow 1.8 percent in 2018, Petr Paklin, the agency analyst, said at the Moody's Annual Azerbaijan Summit in Baku May 25.

He noted that Azerbaijan’s GDP growth is highly dependent on the level of oil prices.

If the oil prices remain at the level of above $50 per barrel, Azerbaijan will abandon its savings policy and increase the government investments, Paklin said.

