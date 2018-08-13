Moody's: Azerbaijan's GDP to grow by 3 percent

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Ba2 Stable credit rating reflects the country's total public debt, secured guarantees and at the same time the vulnerability of the banking sector.

Moody's notes that the real gross domestic product (GDP) of Azerbaijan increased by 0.1% in 2017, and by 1.6% for the first 5 months of 2018.

The indicator of economic development by results of 2018 is projected at the level of 2% and at 3% at the end of 2019.

At the same time, the agency adds that the increase will be due to the rise in price of oil and increase in the volume of natural gas exports.

News.Az

News.Az