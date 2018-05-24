Yandex metrika counter

Moody's to hold "Annual Azerbaijan Summit" in Baku

Moody's to hold Annual Azerbaijan Summit in Baku

The "Annual Azerbaijan Summit" is to be held in Baku by Moody's international rating agency today.

CIS credit analysts will gather at the summit to discuss Azerbaijan's progress in reforms and the key factors behind different credit profiles, APA reports.

The summit will consist of 3 panels. The first panel will discuss long-term and short-term prospects of the possibility of oil price reduction, the  second panel will focus on economic recovery of the banking sector  and the last panel will consider the future of the oil sector.

News.Az


