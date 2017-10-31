Moratorium on business inspections extended until 2021

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani parliament has today discussed the draft amendments to the law on “Suspension of inspections in entrepreneurship”.

Ziyad Samadzade, chairman of the country’s parliamentary committee on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship, said that amendments are offered to the law on “Suspension of inspections in entrepreneurship”. According to the amendments, the moratorium on business inspections is planned to be extended until 2021.



The business activity inspections have been suspended in Azerbaijan since November 1, 2015. The moratorium is valid for two years.



The draft law was adopted by voting.

News.Az

News.Az