More Americans died from COVID-19 than in World War II

The coronavirus pandemic took more American lives than World War II as the tally of fatalities near 420,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data, Anadolu Agency reports.

Although casualty estimates vary in several sources, research from National WWII Museum in the state of New Orleans finds some 418,500 Americans died during World War II from 1939-45.

After reporting the first virus-related death in early February 2020, the US topped the grim 400,000 mark in nearly a year. In total, the country has registered 25.1 million cases and 419,215 fatalities, continuing to be the worst-hit country by the pandemic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, a total of 21,848,655 people have received coronavirus vaccines created by either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden continues to reverse his predecessor Donald Trump's policies as he will reportedly reinstate Monday the coronavirus travel restrictions on non-US citizens.

Travelers who have been in Brazil, Ireland, the United Kingdom, much of Europe, and South Africa will be restricted, the CNN reported citing a White House official.

The move came a week after Trump signed an executive order to lift the restrictions on travelers from these countries, which will be effective Jan. 26, Monday.

