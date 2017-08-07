More Azerbaijanis to go for hajj this year

Not 600, but 900 people will go on Hajj pilgrimage from Azerbaijan this year.

Report informs referring to the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) that even though the quota was 600 people, later, 300 more people were added to the list. It means the limit growth by 50%.

This year $ 3, 850 cost have been set for the pilgrimage.

Notably, the first group of pilgrims will depart on August 24.

News.Az

