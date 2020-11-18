More crimes of Armenia will surface – Azerbaijan’s top official (VIDEO)

Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev posted on his Twitter page video footage of the destroyed fortification lines of Armenia in Fuzuli district liberated from occupation.

Hajiyev also shared video footage of Garakhanbeyli village of Fuzuli district.

No solid building has been left in the village, the presidential aide wrote.

“Vandalism did not know any limits. More crimes of Armenia will surface. International media well covers all war crimes of Armenia,” Hajiyev tweeted.

