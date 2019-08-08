More Hong Kong protests planned as U.S. raises travel warning

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States raised its travel warning for Hong Kong, urging increased caution by visitors to the Chinese territory in the face of what it described as civil unrest after months of sometimes violent street protests, Reuters reported.

The protests in the Asian financial hub began with opposition to a now-suspended extradition law and have evolved into a direct challenge to the city’s government and calls for full democracy.

“The protests and confrontations have spilled over into neighborhoods other than those where the police have permitted marches or rallies,” said the advisory, posted on the website of the U.S. state department on Wednesday.

“These demonstrations, which can take place with little or no notice, are likely to continue,” it added. The advisory was raised to level two on a four-point scale.

Australia also warned its travelers in an updated advisory.

The protests pose the biggest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012. Xi is also grappling with a debilitating trade war with the United States and a slowing economy.

Hong Kong is facing its worst crisis since it returned to China from British rule in 1997 because of the protests, the head of China’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs office has said.

More protests are planned in several districts across the city this weekend, starting on Friday, with demonstrators also planning a three-day rally at the city’s international airport.

Hong Kong’s embattled leader Carrie Lam visited Hong Kong districts on Wednesday to speak with residents and inspect a police station that had been the target of recent protests.

The government would put forward measures to improve people’s livelihoods, she said in a statement after the visit.

News.Az

