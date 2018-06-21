More items meant for servicemen discovered at Manvel Grigoryan’s home in occupied territories of Azerbaijan

More items meant for servicemen discovered at Manvel Grigoryan’s home in occupied territories of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia's Special Investigative Service searched a private house of the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union Chairman, NA Republican Party of Armenia Faction MP Manvel Grigoryan in occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The Special Investigative Service said that large amounts of underwear and clothing, medication, field rations as well as other food, also canned meat, cigarettes, meant for Armenian servicemen, also gasoline and a large number of cartridges for 7.62 and 5.45 mm automatic rifles were discovered, ARKA reported.

The Special Investigative Service said the search of the home was backed by information received as a result of joint activities of the Special Investigation Service and the National Security Service. It was also noted that Manvel Grigoryan's relative was detained as part of the criminal case against the MP.

News.Az

News.Az