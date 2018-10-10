More religious communities registered in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Certificates of 26 registered religious communities were presented in the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of Azerbaijan, the Committee said in a message.

The event was attended by the Committee’s leadership, heads of the Committee’s departments and the chairmen of the registered religious communities, Trend reports.

Speaking at the event, the Committee’s First Deputy Chairman Sayyad Salahli spoke about relations between the state and religion in Azerbaijan, stressing that in Azerbaijan the state always shows attention and care to the religious sphere.

Salahli also urged the chairmen of the religious communities to more actively participate in the preservation and transfer of traditions of tolerance and multiculturalism to future generations.

News.Az

News.Az