More than 10,000 stray animals rehabilitated in Ankara

More than 10,000 injured stray animals were rehabilitated in capital Ankara last year, according to the metropolitan municipality on Tuesday.

In a statement, Ankara Metropolitan Municipality said it was helping stray, injured and sick animals at its rehabilitation centers, which remain open every day from 8 a.m. (0500 GMT) till late, according to Anadolu Agency.

Four ambulances and five animal transport vehicles were used to help the animals in the city. A total of 10,619 injured stray animals were treated in 2017.

In 2016, a total of 8,822 stray animals were treated, the statement added.

