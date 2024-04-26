More than 15 thousand people registered for Baku Marathon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Registration for the Baku Marathon 2024, which will be held on May 5 at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, has ended, News.az reports.

More than 15 thousand participants have registered for the Baku Marathon, which is being organized for the seventh time.

It is expected that more than 200 honored guests and over 6 thousand students will take part in the marathon. Foreigners who live and work in Azerbaijan have entered the tournament alongside Azerbaijani citizens. Participants originate from Germany, China, France, Georgia, India, Iraq, Iran, Italy, Canada, Russia, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, and other countries.

Marathon route:

State Flag Square - Primorsky Boulevard - Baku International Marine Station - Neftchilar Avenue - Baku Boulevard of the White City - Khagani Rustamov Street - Baku Boulevard of the White City, 8 November Avenue, part of Yusif Safarov Street - intersection of Afiyaddin Jalilov and Uzeir Hajibeyli Streets, Uzeir Hajibeyli Street - Javanshir Bridge - Neftchilar Avenue, Bail Circle, Bibiheybat Road (Water Sports Palace), Primorsky Boulevard (behind the Water Sports Palace, Baku Crystal Hall) - State Flag Square.





