More than 17,500 observers accredited for snap presidential election in Azerbaijan

More than 17,500 observers have already been accredited for the snap presidential election which is due to take place in Azerbaijan on February 7, the chairman of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir Panahov, told journalists on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Panahov said that there will be three observers in each of the 6,300 polling stations.

