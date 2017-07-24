More than 2 thousand people take part in Istanbul swim race

Some 2,277 swimmers from 49 countries took part in Istanbul’s 29th Samsung Bosphorus Cross Continental Swimming Race.

The race started at Kanlica pier on the Asian side and ended six-and-a-half kilometers (4 miles) later in front of Kurucesme Cemil Topuzlu Park on the European side, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

Russian swimmer Kristina Kochetkova took first place in the women's race, with a time of 54 minutes and 57 seconds, while her countryman Evgeny Eliseev captured the men's crown, with a time of 50 minutes and 58 seconds.

Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak, President of the National Olympic Committee of Turkey Ugur Erdener and Samsung Electronics Turkey President DaeHyun Kim awarded the winners.

