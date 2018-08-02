More than 20 children injured in truck-bus collision in Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 24 children were injured in the collision of a school bus with a truck in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Northern Pakistan, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The incident occurred in the suburbs of Peshawar city. Soon after the accident, the children were taken to hospitals. At least nine of them were hospitalized. Doctors said at least two schoolchildren were at critical state.

News.Az

