More than 200 citizens of Azerbaijan applied for evacuation from Ukraine - State Committee

Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with the Diaspora is in close contact with diaspora organizations and their activists in Ukraine in connection with the situation in that country, the committee told News.Az.

According to the committee, more than 200 citizens of Azerbaijan in Ukraine have applied to the operational headquarters of the Rada of Azerbaijanis of Ukraine with a request to evacuate. Among them are Azerbaijani students studying at Ukrainian universities.

It is planned to transfer the applicants through the countries bordering Ukraine to Azerbaijan. The State Committee is working to coordinate the evacuation of our compatriots from Ukraine with the relevant Azerbaijani state authorities, the report said.

In case of any problems, our compatriots may contact the round-the-clock operative headquarters of the Rada of the Azerbaijanis of Ukraine by phone +380 97 070 0085 and e-mail raukyiv@gmail.com.

