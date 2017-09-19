More than 200 thousand Russians evacuated after bomb threat calls - source

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over 200 thousand people across Russia were evacuated following anonymous bomb threat calls that were made over a week, a source in the Russian emergency services said.

"According to preliminary data, in total, more than 700 objects were 'mined'," RIA Novosti cited the source as saying.

The source also said that last week the blast threat calls were received at 80 public targets in 11 cities and 19,000 people have been evacuated.

The agency's interlocutor added that in Moscow, a number of local council buildings, shopping malls, night clubs and restaurants were evacuated after the anonymous calls were received.

A series of anonymous calls claiming that bombs were allegedly planted in buildings have been made across Russia over the last week.

