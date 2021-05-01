More than 2.5 million people infected with COVID-19 in Iran

More than 2.5 million people infected with COVID-19 in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 17,080 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, this was announced by the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran.

In addition, 332 more people have died from the coronavirus over the past day.

At the same time, the condition of 5,421 people is critical.

So far, more than 15.9 million tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

A total of 1.1 million people have been vaccinated in Iran so far. About 889,000 people were vaccinated on the first stage, and 211,000 people were vaccinated on the second stage.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from Iranian officials, over 2.51 million people have been infected, and 72,090 people have already died.

Meanwhile, over 1.97 million people have reportedly recovered from the disease.

News.Az

News.Az