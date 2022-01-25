More than 31,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Azerbaijan in a day

More than 31,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Azerbaijan in a day

Some 31,667 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

Over the past day, as many as 3,250 citizens received the first dose, 2,878 – the second dose and 25,539 – the booster dose.

Totally, up until now, 11,845,510 citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus, 5,217,380 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,732,155 people - the second dose and 1,895,975 people booster dose.

News.Az