More than 500 cats rescued from being eaten in Vietnam

More than 500 cats rescued from being eaten in Vietnam

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In one of the largest animal welfare operations in recent history, police in Ho Chi Minh City have dismantled a massive cat meat trafficking ring, rescuing more than 400 live animals and sparking emotional reunions for local pet owners.

The multi-day operation led to the arrest of nine individuals suspected of running a sophisticated pet theft ring. According to authorities, the suspects confessed to systematically trapping and stealing cats across southern Vietnam—including Tay Ninh and An Giang provinces—for the past three years, News.Az reports, citing News 4SA.

During the primary raid, officers uncovered a holding yard containing 45 cramped cages stuffed with approximately 400 live cats. The grim discovery also included four large foam coolers packed with ice and the bodies of roughly 80 slaughtered cats, alongside 20 more live animals found at a secondary site. Investigators revealed that the stolen animals were being funneled into the underground meat market, where cat meat fetches around 70,000 Vietnamese dong (roughly $2.70) per kilogram.

While the consumption of dog and cat meat remains legal in Vietnam provided vendors hold valid origin permits, international and local animal welfare groups are calling this case a sobering look at the dark reality of pet theft.

The rescue has drawn dozens of frantic families to a temporary shelter set up at the Ho Chi Minh City Criminal Police Division. Volunteers and veterinarians working around the clock report deeply emotional scenes as owners identify their stolen pets, with at least 40 cats successfully reunited with their families so far. Several rescued female cats were pregnant, with dozens of kittens being born into police custody this week.

Tragically, rescue workers noted that an undisclosed number of cats have succumbed to illness and injury due to the brutal, suffocating conditions of their captivity.

The high-profile bust comes at a time of shifting public attitudes in Vietnam. Following South Korea's landmark ban on dog meat earlier this year, Vietnamese government officials have indicated plans to overhaul local legal frameworks to significantly strengthen pet owner rights and animal protections.

News.Az