More than 660,000 people have fled Ukraine – UN

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 660,000 refugees have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries in the past six days, according to the latest government data compiled by the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR said Tuesday.

"At this rate, the situation looks set to become Europe’s largest refugee crisis this century, and UNHCR is mobilizing resources to respond as quickly and effectively as possible,” said UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo at a news conference in Geneva.

“All neighboring countries have to date commendably kept their borders open for refugees fleeing Ukraine. Most have fled to Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Romania, Slovakia, while others have moved towards various other European countries,” she added.

Mantoo said the UN is also aware that a sizeable number of people has moved to Russia.

“National authorities are assuming responsibility for the registration, reception, accommodation, and protection of these refugees,” she added.





News.Az