Western Azerbaijani Community continues to list Azerbaijanis expelled from their ancestral lands – spokesperson

The people of Azerbaijan were subjected to deportation four times in the last century, Ulviyya Zulfikar, spokesperson for the Western Azerbaijan Community, told journalists on Friday, News.Az reports.

“Consecutively, in 1905, 1918-20, 1948-53, 1988-1991, Azerbaijanis were forcibly expelled from their native lands on the territory of present-day Armenia,” the spokesperson said.

She stated that more than 250,000 Azerbaijanis were deported from their homeland in 1988-1991.

“As a whole, over 750,000 Azerbaijanis have been forcibly expelled from their ancestral lands by Armenia until now. The Western Azerbaijan Community is currently listing those people subjected to the deportation. This number is likely to increase significantly,” Ulviyya Zulfikar added.

News.Az