8,372.9 ha hectares of land were cleared from mines, so far: ANAMA

As a result of humanitarian demining activities carried out by the National Agency for Mine Action on the liberated territories, 8,372.9 hectares of land were cleared from mines and unexploded ordnances, and 30,572 mines and ordnances were detected from November 10, 2020 to April 14, 2022, it was said at the regular meeting of the Working Group on clearing mines and unexploded ordnances in Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation, News.az reports.

According to the information about the mine-clearing activities conducted by the Ministry of Emergency Situations, a total of over one million square meters of land were cleared and 4,097 mines and unexploded ordnances were found in Aghdam and Fuzuli districts as of April 13, 2022. The ministry's 50 mine detection units were involved in clearing the area from mines.

According to the State Border Service, it cleared some 69 hectares of land defusing 38 mines and unexploded ordnances in April. In general, 775 hectares of land were cleared and 3,102 mines and unexploded ordnances were neutralized from November 10, 2020 to April 13, 2022 by the service.

News.Az