More than half of buildings in Gaza destroyed: UN

Over half of all buildings in Gaza have been destroyed, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has announced, News.Az reports.

“The destruction in Gaza is indescribable. More than half of all buildings have been destroyed,” on X, UNRWA said citing data from the United Nations Satellite Center (UNOSAT).“Clearing the rubble will take years. Healing from the psychological trauma of this war will take even longer,” it noted.Reiterating its call for a cease-fire, the UNRWA said: “This suffering must end.”

