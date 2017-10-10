Yandex metrika counter

More than million Russians evacuated due to bomb threat calls

  • World
  • Share
More than million Russians evacuated due to bomb threat calls

More than one million people have been evacuated due to fake bomb calls, a source in the emergencies services said.

Such calls have been received in 170 Russian cities, claiming bombs were planted in thousands of buildings. They have hit the country a month ago.

"Since September 11, the calls about 'bombs' have been received at 2.46 thousand buildings in 170 cities of the country. A total of 1,460,000 people have been evacuated," RIA Novosti cited the source as saying.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      