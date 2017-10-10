More than million Russians evacuated due to bomb threat calls

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than one million people have been evacuated due to fake bomb calls, a source in the emergencies services said.

Such calls have been received in 170 Russian cities, claiming bombs were planted in thousands of buildings. They have hit the country a month ago.

"Since September 11, the calls about 'bombs' have been received at 2.46 thousand buildings in 170 cities of the country. A total of 1,460,000 people have been evacuated," RIA Novosti cited the source as saying.

