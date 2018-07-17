More tourists from Persian Gulf countries choose to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

1.325 million foreigners and stateless persons from 189 countries visited Azerbaijan In January-June 2018.

It makes a 10.2 percent increase over the same period in 2017, the State Border Service told on Tuesday.

According to the State Statistics Committee, 30.5 percent of the arrivals were made by Russian citizens, 21.1 percent by Georgia, 11.1 percent by Iran, 10.8 percent by Turkey, 3.6 percent by the UAE, and by 2.1 percent by Iraq , 2 percent by Ukraine, 18.7 percent - citizens of other countries, 0.1 percent - stateless persons.

Over,68 percent of visitors were men, 31 percent were women.

Above,14 percent of foreigners and stateless persons came to Azerbaijan in January, 12.5 percent in February, 20.9 percent in March, 16.5 percent in April, 15.7 percent in May, and 20.3 percent percent in June of the current year.

During the six months of this year, the greatest growth among visitors was observed from the Persian Gulf countries (with the exception of Iran). Thus, in comparison with the 1H2017, the number of Kuwaiti citizens who came to Azerbaijan increased by 5.1 times, Saudi Arabia by 3.5 times, Bahrain by 2.6 times, Qatar by 2.1 times, Oman - 1.6 times, Iraq - 44.3 times and UAE citizens - 8.8 times.

The number of arrivals from Iran decreased by 18.8 percent.

News.Az

News.Az