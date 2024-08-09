Moroccan embassy reveals date for visa-free access with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The visa exemption agreement between Morocco and Azerbaijan will enter into force on August 28, 2024, the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in the Republic of Azerbaijan told News.az.

According to the Embassy, beginning on this date, Azerbaijani national ordinary passport holders will officially will be able to travel to Morocco without a visa for stays of up to 90 days, provided their passports are valid for at least 180 days from the date of entry. Similarly, Moroccan nationals will benefit from the same visa-free privileges when visiting Azerbaijan: "This visa exemption is expected to significantly boost travel, tourism and business exchanges between Morocco and Azerbaijan.""It is noteworthy that August 28 also marks the 32nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Morocco and Azerbaijan (August 28, 1992). The implementation of this visa-free regime on this date is a testament to the mutual commitment to deepening the brotherly ties that unite the two countries," said the Embassy.

News.Az