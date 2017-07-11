Moroccan FM may visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Morocco Nasser Bourita plans to visit Azerbaijan at the end of November, a diplomatic source told Trend July 11.

During the visit, the minister will hold talks with Azerbaijani officials regarding the prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres, according to the source.

Bourita, who heads the Moroccan side in the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, will also participate in the commission’s next meeting to be held in Baku.

The Azerbaijani and Moroccan governments note the existence of favorable conditions for the development of cooperation in the economic sphere, in particular in such areas as agriculture, tourism, alternative and renewable energy.

The sides plan to intensify contacts among entrepreneurs of the two countries and hold business forums for the expansion of trade ties.

News.Az

