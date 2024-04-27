Moroccan King invited to COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nazim Samadov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco, met with Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, Ambassador Nazim Samadov presented a letter of invitation from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to King Mohammed VI of Morocco for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change to Minister Nasser Bourita.

News.Az