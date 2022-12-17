Morocco, Croatia to battle for 3rd spot in FIFA World Cup

Croatia will today take on Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place playoff.

The game will kick off at 1500GMT at Khalifa International Stadium and will be officiated by Abdulrahman Al Jassim.

The group stage game between Morocco and Croatia ended in a goalless draw.

Then Morocco defeated Belgium 2-0 and Canada 2-1 to top Group F.

Morocco met Spain to eliminate the 2010 winners in the last 16 and qualified for the quarterfinals after defeating the Spaniards on penalties.

The North African team beat Portugal with a narrow win in the quarterfinal clash, becoming the first African nation to reach the semifinals.

But France ended Morocco's surprise run, claiming the semifinal 2-0 to face Argentina in the final.

The Croatian national team will battle for their second third-place finish. In 1998, Croatia defeated the Netherlands to clinch bronze.

Croatia were also the 2018 runners-up after losing to France in the final.

In this World Cup, the Vatreni (the Blazers) finished Group F in second place after beating Canada and drawing with Morocco and Belgium.

The Luka Modric-led team eliminated Japan in round 16 and Brazil in the quarterfinals on penalties to qualify for the semifinal.

In the semifinal clash at Al Bayt Stadium, Croatia lost to Argentina 3-0.

