Morocco expresses full support for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity

The Moroccan Foreign Ministry's note sent to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Morocco says that Morocco is following the military actions in Nagorno-Karabakh with alarm and regrets the loss of innocent lives.

In a note, Morocco calls to show restraint, to settle the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of international law and the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

"Morocco fully supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan."

News.Az