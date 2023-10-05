Morocco, Spain and Portugal to host 2030 World Cup, three games in South America

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a surprise announcement a year earlier than planned FIFA allocated the 2030 World Cup to Morocco, Spain and Portugal on Wednesday but also said Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will host three matches to mark the tournament's centenary, Reuters reports.

FIFA said the joint bid from Morocco, Portugal and Spain was the sole candidate to host the tournament.

The inaugural World Cup in 1930 was held in Uruguay and won by the hosts after they defeated Argentina in the final in Montevideo.

Spain have been awarded the World Cup weeks after their disgraced former chief Luis Rubiales was forced to step down following his allegedly unsolicited kiss on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso at the Women's World Cup.

"The FIFA Council unanimously agreed that the sole candidacy will be the combined bid of Morocco, Portugal, and Spain, which will host the event in 2030 and qualify automatically from the existing slot allocation subject to the completion of a successful bidding process conducted by FIFA and a decision by the FIFA Congress in 2024," FIFA said in a statement.

"Additionally, having taken into account the historical context of the first-ever FIFA World Cup, the FIFA Council further unanimously agreed to host a unique centenary celebration ceremony in the country's capital, Montevideo... as well as three World Cup matches in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay respectively."

With the World Cup being held across six countries in two different hemispheres, it might mean some teams play their group matches in different seasons.

The 2022 World Cup was held in Qatar but it was moved from the traditional mid-year window and played in November and December to avoid playing in the searing heat of the Gulf summer.

Argentina are the defending champions and their football association (AFA) said their team "will play the first match of the 2030 group stage at home and with its people".

"In a divided world, FIFA and football are uniting," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.

