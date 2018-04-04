Mortgage insurance tariffs to be lowered in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The meeting was attended by the chairman of the structure Mustafa Abbasbeyli, the heads of insurance companies and the management of the fund.

Life insurance companies held a meeting with the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund with the steering support of the Association of Insurers of Azerbaijan (ASA)

Report informs citing ASA that the meeting was attended by the chairman of the structure Mustafa Abbasbeyli, the heads of insurance companies and the management of the fund.

The parties discussed the proposed amendment to Article 27.1 of the Law "On Mortgage" and made their proposals. Following the meeting, the insurers agreed to reduce the tariffs for mortgage insurance.

News.Az

News.Az