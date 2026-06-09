Mosaddek’s unbeaten 86 lifts Bangladesh to 284-8 vs Australia

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Mosaddek Hossain struck a career-best unbeaten 86 on his return to international cricket as Bangladesh recovered to post 284-8 against Australia in the opening One-Day International in Dhaka on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The all-rounder, recalled to the national side after a four-year absence, led Bangladesh’s fightback against the Australian spinners, smashing seven fours and three sixes in an aggressive 70-ball innings at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh were aided by a disappointing fielding performance from Australia, with the visitors dropping six catches in total, including four chances offered by Mosaddek.

Opener Tanzid Hasan and No. 3 batter Najmul Hossain Shanto laid a strong foundation for the innings, with both left-handers scoring half-centuries.

Tanzid made 54 from 44 deliveries before being dismissed by Nathan Ellis during the pacer’s second spell.

Shanto, who has been enjoying a rich run of form, scored 67 off 86 balls before his innings ended through a soft dismissal.

The pair added 96 runs for the second wicket from just 91 balls after Australia made an early breakthrough. Ellis removed Saif Hassan for five, with the opener edging to second slip where Marnus Labuschagne completed a straightforward catch.

Australia looked set to take control when part-time off-spinner Matt Renshaw produced an effective spell, first dismissing Litton Das for seven with a return catch before also claiming the wicket of Shanto.

However, Mosaddek steadied the innings and rebuilt Bangladesh’s total. He first shared a 75-run partnership with Towhid Hridoy before adding 20 runs with Tanvir Islam and an unbeaten 45-run stand with Taskin Ahmed to guide the hosts to a competitive score.

Ellis was the standout performer among the Australian bowlers, finishing with figures of 3-38, while debutant Liam Scott and Renshaw picked up two wickets apiece.

News.Az