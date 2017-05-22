Moscow: Abolition of All-Russian Azerbaijanis Congress not related to politics

+ ↺ − 16 px

A decision to liquidate the 'All-Russian Azerbaijanis Congress' (VAK) has nothing to do with politics.

"It must not affect the development of Baku-Moscow relations."

"This must not lead to worsening of ties between the two countries," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Vasiliy Nebenzya told TASS.

"The issue is subject to the legal plane and must be considered in this very plane. The decision is not related to anyone's political will, this is the decision of our law-enforcement bodies over the violation of registration procedure of that organization.

"I am absolutely convinced that this story must not affect our bilateral relations with Azerbaijan", he said.

On May 15 the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation satisfied the claim of the Justice Ministry about the abolition of the public organization 'All-Russian Azerbaijanis Congress" over the incompliance of its charter to the Russian laws.

News.Az

News.Az