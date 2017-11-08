Moscow about meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs are planning to organize a meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers by the end of this year, the Russian Foreign Ministry told APA's Moscow correspondent.

“In consideration of the results of Geneva summit on settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on October 16, the co-chairs are planning to organize a meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers by the end of this year. Until then, the co-chairs will hold separate consultations with the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers. The Russian co-chair is currently working with his American and French colleagues to choose a location and date for these consultations,” said the Russian Foreign Ministry.



Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov earlier said that he would meet with the Minsk Group co-chairs in Moscow on November 16.

News.Az

