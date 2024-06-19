Moscow accuses France of provoking escalation in South Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow on Wednesday accused France of provoking another round of escalation in the South Caucasus region.

“France keeps provoking another round of escalation in the South Caucasus. The contract for the supply of Caesar howitzers to Armenia confirms this,” the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, said at a briefing on Wednesday, News.Az reports.“Paris seeks to use existing disagreements within countries or between countries as a tool to achieve exclusively its own opportunistic goals. By its own opportunistic goals, I mean not only the personal interest of the Elysee Palace, but also France as a conductor, so to speak, of NATO ideology,” she stressed.

