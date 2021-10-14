Yandex metrika counter

Moscow advocates strict observance of all provisions of trilateral agreements on Karabakh : Foreign Ministry

Russia consistently advocates the strict observance of all the provisions of the trilateral agreements signed between Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia both dated November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday, News.Az reports.

“Regarding the situation, we also hope that the agreement will create the necessary conditions for the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan, including in terms of the existing complex bilateral issues,” Zakharova added.


