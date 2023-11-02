Moscow again declares its readiness to arrange meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenan FMs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow stands ready to organize a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia in the near future, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said at a briefing, News.Az reports.

"I want to reaffirm that in the near future, we are ready to organize a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia in Moscow," Zakharova noted.

She emphasized that Moscow welcomes any contacts contributing to reducing tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"The roadmap for normalizing bilateral relations still involves the complex of trilateral agreements that were reached from 2020 to 2022. This includes the signing of a peace treaty between the two countries and the unblocking of economic and transportation links in the South Caucasus," the spokesperson added.

News.Az